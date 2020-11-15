Chris Evans Wearing The Knives Out Sweater With A Dog

If you’ve seen Knives Out, then I have four words for you: Chris Evans in a sweater.
The people were obsessed with it!
It was a ~ thing ~.
WELL CONSIDER IT SWEATER WEATHER, BABY, BECAUSE I HAVE SOME MORE CHRIS + SWEATER + DOG CONTENT FOR YOU TODAY.
Chris’ story started as adorably, as per usual — with his dog having a play date.
Cut to Chris holding a puppy in! the! sweater!
The charm is working on me!
Now, you might be thinking, “Gee, maybe he just owns a white sweater that is unrelated to Knives Out?” Well, okay sure, you might be right — but we do know that Chris owns the actual sweaters.
The man knows what he’s doing when he dons cable knit.
Either way, Chris Evans in a sweater = what I needed RN.
