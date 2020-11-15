Chris Evans Wearing The Knives Out Sweater With A Dog

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

If you’ve seen Knives Out, then I have four words for you: Chris Evans in a sweater.


Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

The people were obsessed with it!

It was a ~ thing ~.

TBH, I’d rather be swaddled up in Chris Evans’ sweater until I choke. How do I make that happen? 💦🚂👻

WELL CONSIDER IT SWEATER WEATHER, BABY, BECAUSE I HAVE SOME MORE CHRIS + SWEATER + DOG CONTENT FOR YOU TODAY.

Chris’ story started as adorably, as per usual — with his dog having a play date.

Cut to Chris holding a puppy in! the! sweater!

The charm is working on me!

Now, you might be thinking, “Gee, maybe he just owns a white sweater that is unrelated to Knives Out?” Well, okay sure, you might be right — but we do know that Chris owns the actual sweaters.

The man knows what he’s doing when he dons cable knit.

Either way, Chris Evans in a sweater = what I needed RN.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR