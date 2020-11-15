Chloe x Halle Deliver Stunning 2020 PCAs Performance of “Ungodly Hour”

Chloe x Halle dropped Ungodly Hour in June, and it debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“On this album, we have songs about our insecurities, our ups and our downs, our love lives, some things we do that our naughty,” Halle told The Rundown‘s Erin Lim around the time the record hit shelves. “For this album, Ungodly Hour, we wanted to change the narrative about who we are because everybody always complements us and says, ‘Oh, you guys are just like perfect angels.’ So we wanted to take that narrative and flip it. Show the other side, show the raw side of us, the insecurities that we have—all of the above—and show that we do have layers and that’s a beautiful thing because that’s what makes you who you are.”