Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He’s Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

WENN/Instagram

Prayers from fans and fellow musicians are sent to Jeremy and his family as the singer is reportedly on ventilator fighting for his life amid battle with coronavirus.

Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent are among the stars sending prayers to singer Jeremih as the star battles Covid-19.

Following reports the R&B star is battling a mystery illness, sources have told TMZ the 33-year-old has been diagnosed with coronavirus and he’s currently at a hospital in Chicago where he is fighting for his life.

Insiders told the outlet the “prognosis is bleak” for the singer, real name Jeremy Phillip Felton, with editors adding, “It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus… but he is not doing well.”

TMZ’s sources say Jeremih is breathing on a ventilator in the ICU and his condition “has recently gotten worse,” prompting an influx of good wishes from the singer’s musical peers.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” tweeted Chance.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real,” wrote 50 Cent, while Hitmaka said, “We need that energy. Pray for my brother. He gone shake back.”

“I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessing,” Hitmaka additionally captioned a photo of Jeremih. He also posted a similar message on his Instagram Story, “My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @Jeremih.”

Trey Songz wrote, “@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!” Toni Braxton tweeted, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Fabolous added, “Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru.”

Jay Pharoah also posted, “All prayers up for Jeremih, covid is not a hoax, it’s serious and we ARE LOSING TOO MANY PEOPLE!!”

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, “Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask.”