Chadwick Boseman Won’t Be Recreated For Black Panther 2

“There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us.”
As the world continues to mourn the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, many have wondered about the future of Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.
Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright recently opened up about her feelings regarding the subject, and now Marvel Studios has ruled out the possibility of digitally recreating Boseman for future films.
In an interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso replied to a question about digitally recreating Boseman’s likeness for the next Black Panther film: “No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us.”
“Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking time to see how we continue the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”
Alonso hinted that Marvel won’t be making a decision on the franchise’s future any time soon: “[S]ometimes two months go by or three months go by…and you say, well, it was a long time. But…we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and…how we are going to honor the franchise.”
She also paid tribute to Boseman and spoke to the impact he left on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“…Chadwick was not only a wonderful human being every day for the five years that we spent together,” Alonso professed, “but it also seems to me that what he did as the character elevated us as a company, and left his mark in history.”
And it seems like Alonso — and Marvel — understand that the mark Boseman made is impossible to recreate.
