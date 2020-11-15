Can blockchain make a difference? Africa sees vast monetary potential By Cointelegraph

Can blockchain make a difference? Africa sees vast monetary potential
As technological innovations continue to spread across Africa, the continent could provide some unique use cases for blockchain technology. African has been continually driving innovation in a number of spaces, with mobile payments a prime example of the potential for technology to drastically improve the lives of everyday Africans.
While many countries in Africa are still considered to be developing economies, some of its most prominent states have been at the forefront of technological innovation. The use of blockchain technology is becoming part of the equation as it permeates different industries and institutions.
