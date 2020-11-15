BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, LTC, BNB, DOT, ADA, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 11/13: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, LTC, BNB, DOT, ADA, BSV
Data shows that Bitcoin’s (BTC) current rally is supported by greater participation from retail and institutional investors. The futures open interest has moved closer to the previous all-time high, a sign that institutional investors are becoming more interested in cryptocurrencies. Similarly, Bitcoin’s spot volume has hit a new 52-week high, according to data from Arcane research.
However, during strong uptrends, traders tend to get greedy and take on excessive leverage. Hence, large open interest on derivatives could act as a double-edged sword because even a small decline in could force the highly leveraged traders to close their positions. Such a move could have a cascading effect that could lead to long liquidation.
