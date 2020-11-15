British TV Icon Des O’Connor Passes Away at 88

Twitter

The iconic British television star has died at the age of 88, more than a week after he was admitted to a hospital following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

British TV icon Des O’Connor has died.

The beloved star, who hosted shows such as “Take Your Pick“, “Countdown“, “The Des O’Connor Show“, and “Today with Des and Mel“, passed away on Saturday (14Nov20) aged 88.

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday,” his agent confirmed in a statement. “He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire (England).”

“He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home.”

“Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep,” they added, calling the funnyman “talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.”

In addition to his TV work, O’Connor also had a successful career as a singer, recording 36 albums and four top-ten singles, including a U.K. number one hit with I Pretend. He amassed global record sales of more than 16 million records.

O’Connor was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in Queen Elizabeth II’s 2008 Birthday Honours.

The veteran entertainer is survived by fourth wife Jodie Brooke Wilson and their son Adam, along with daughters Karin, T.J., Samantha and Kristina from his previous marriages.

His “Today with Des and Mel” co-host Melanie Sykes paid tribute on Instagram. “Des had the softest hands of anyone I ever met and the kindest of hearts,” she wrote. “He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule. He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague.”

“When he chose me to be his co host on the ‘Today‘ daytime show it was one the greatest days of my professional life. It was an education and a privilege to work with him for the years that followed. We worked long hours but always laughed lots, not least because when it was showtime he would always tell me I looked like robbers dog!”

“These years I will never forget and nor will I forget him. Darling Des you will be forever missed.”