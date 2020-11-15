Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: British minister By

© . Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London



LONDON () – Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britain’s transition deal with the European Union, the country’s environment secretary George Eustice said.

“This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution and at least have some sort of headlines, if you like, of an agreement,” Eustice told Sky News on Sunday.

“Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it,” Eustice added.