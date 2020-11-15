Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: British minister By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

© . Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London

LONDON () – Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britain’s transition deal with the European Union, the country’s environment secretary George Eustice said.

“This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution and at least have some sort of headlines, if you like, of an agreement,” Eustice told Sky News on Sunday.

“Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it,” Eustice added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR