Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: British minister By

© . Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
LONDON () – Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britain’s transition deal with the European Union, the country’s environment secretary George Eustice said.
“This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution and at least have some sort of headlines, if you like, of an agreement,” Eustice told Sky News on Sunday.
“Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it,” Eustice added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.