Bottas spins and drops to the back in Turkish GP By

ISTANBUL () – Lewis Hamilton’s sole Formula One championship rival and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas spun twice on the opening lap of what could be a title-deciding Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday and dropped to the back of the field.
Bottas has to beat Hamilton by eight points to prevent the Briton from securing a record-equalling seventh world championship.
The Finn had climbed back to 16th place — but 43 seconds off the lead — after four of 58 laps on a wet and slippery track, with Hamilton sixth.
