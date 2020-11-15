Blues don’t need Ryan Papenhuyzen according to Paul Gallen, Peter Sterling

Rugby league greats Paul Gallen and Peter Sterling have both admitted the Blues don’t need Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen for Wednesday’s Origin decider against the Maroons.

Papenhuyzen, 22, was in contention to make his Origin debut for Game One before a calf injury rubbed him out of selection.

The Storm fullback took his game to new heights in season 2020 by notching 11 tries and 15 assists while taking out the Clive Churchill Medal on grand final day with Melbourne defeating Penrith.

After the Blues bounced back from their horror series opener with a 34-10 thumping of the Maroons in Game Two, Sterling said there’s simply no need to make any changes to the squad with Papenhuyzen named in the extended squad.

NSW Game Three squad (Nine)

The Parramatta legend believes the flexibility of Panthers big man Isaah Yeo, who started off his career as an outside back, is the perfect utility for Blues coach Brad Fittler which allows the squad to have more forward depth coming off the interchange.

“There’s no need to change,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“The interesting consideration again was the bench – If Ryan Papenhuyzen was available, do you put him in there to cover the backline?

“The key man there is Isaah Yeo who can slot into the centres if needed. Not ideally, but he will get a job done for you.

“He gives you the flexibility to have the other forwards there.”

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Getty)

While Gallen said the “timing” of Papenhuyzen’s injury is what will ultimately cost him an Origin debut ahead of Game Three.

The captain of the 2014 winning New South Wales squad admitted the flexibility of centres Clint Gutherson and Jack Wighton along with Yeo makes it too hard for Fittler to fit the speedster in the squad.

“They’ve got enough in that backline,” Gallen said.

“Guys like Clint Gutherson and Jack Wighton can transfer to the halves or fullback if they need to. Even the wing if Gutherson needed to.

“And as Sterling said, Isaah Yeo can fill in any other one of those spots in the outside backs.

“If Papenhuyzen wasn’t injured for Game One I think he would’ve been picked for Game One and would’ve been there for the series.

“It’s a shame the timing of the injury he has and can’t see the side being changed.”

