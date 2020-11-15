Bitcoin competes with fiat on value but lacks volume By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Inflation games: Bitcoin competes with fiat on value but lacks volume

being regarded as “sound money” is a common refrain among many proponents of the popular cryptocurrency. With a finite supply of 21 million and a network secured by over 120 exahashes per second of computing power, the consensus among industry commentators has often leaned toward it becoming a global monetary superpower.

Barely a decade into its existence, Bitcoin’s inferred value is already the 11th-largest global monetary base. Earlier in November, Bitcoin became larger than the Russian ruble for the first time in history.