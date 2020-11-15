Best OnePlus Phone Deals for Black Friday 2020

Deals on Apple iPhone devices and Samsung Galaxy phones are everywhere, but it’s a bit more difficult to find a great deal on a OnePlus device. There are plenty of current OnePlus models to choose from, and whether you want a OnePlus 8, or a OnePlus 7 Pro, or one of the more affordable OnePlus 7T devices is the first big question you’ll need to answer for yourself.

All of the deals below vary in nature, so while some allow you to buy the unlocked phone with a single purchase today, others require a monthly payment plan; these plans are attached to carriers which usually require you to add a line of service or buy a second device to score the savings. Be sure to read the details of the deal you choose carefully as each offer is different. We’ll also be seeing more offers soon as Black Friday arrive.

With so many different OnePlus models out there, you may not see a discount on the specific device you’re looking to buy right now, but you also might get sucked into buying another version instead thanks to a deal that’s too hard to pass up. Be sure to check back as our list of deals below is updated regularly to include all of the OnePlus discounts worth considering.

Best Cheap OnePlus 8 Smartphone Deals

The all-new OnePlus 8 is equipped with a high-performance fluid display featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz, along with IP68 water and dust-resistance and 25 hours of talk time on a single charge. It has an enhanced 48MP main camera, Ultra Wide Angle camera, and a dedicated macro lens, plus it’s packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and comes in 5G models to unlock faster and more efficient data speeds.

Along with excellent battery life, a stellar software experience, and sleek hardware, the OnePlus 8 is a solid improvement upon previous models, even if it’s not including anything totally necessary to force current OnePlus owners to upgrade to the latest device. You can learn more about the OnePlus 8 in our review from earlier this year.

Best Cheap OnePlus 7 Smartphone Deals

The OnePlus 7T runs Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+. Even better, it’s got the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 4, alongside support for HDR 10. On the back, you’ll find a triple-camera array, with a 48MP primary sensor bolstered by ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Meanwhile, we dubbed the OnePlus 7 Pro “the best Android phone under $700” about a year ago. It has a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 855 processor along with pretty much the same rear cameras and other specs as the OnePlus 7T. Where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines, though, is its screen. The phone earns its ‘Pro’ credentials with the use of a 3120 x 1440p display that’s bezel-less. In order to achieve that, the phone’s front camera has been moved to a retractable pop-up module. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, sports a more standard 2400 x 1080p display with a tiny notch for the front camera.

Which OnePlus Phone Should You Buy?

With so many OnePlus models out there, figuring out which you should buy can be a bit overwhelming. Starting off by deciding on your budget is a good first step. The OnePlus 6T is a great pick for those looking for the most affordable models. While it doesn’t feature wireless charging or water resistance, many people don’t need or utilize those features anyway.

The OnePlus 7 devices offer the best value right now without requiring that you sign up for a specific phone carrier. We named the OnePlus 7 Pro “the best Android phone under $700” last year and it was a close competition. If you can score a deal on it, that just makes the package even sweeter. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 doesn’t offer a huge upgrade in comparison to the OnePlus 7, but it’s still one of the finest OnePlus devices ever, and if you’re looking for the newest model with 5G capabilities, it’s the one you’ll want.