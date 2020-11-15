Bengals vs Steelers live stream: How to watch the NFL action online

The second half of the season starts now and it’s a chance for teams to improve where they fell short the first time around. For the Cincinnati Bengals, a few pieces will need to lock into place, but it can happen. Joe Burrow is looking decent at QB and he’s even on track to break some rookie records if he can keep up his touchdown passes. Speaking of records, Tyler Boyd could break a Bengals record for most receptions. Burrow’s and Boyd’s remainder of the season will likely go hand-in-hand, but considering they have been geling with each week, there’s a good chance they both happen.

In terms of what to expect from the Bengals and Steelers meeting, it’s hard to see anything but a Steelers win in week 10. The Bengals have not had good luck against rivals in the AFC North and the Steelers are on a roll with an 8-0 record.

The Bengals don’t have a run game and can’t stop the run game. Their overall defense isn’t great, but in the last meeting the Steelers ran all over them.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

The Bengals and Steelers clash on Sunday, November 15 starting at 4:25 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

