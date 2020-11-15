Becky G on the ”Inspiring” Lessons Jennifer Lopez Taught Her

From one strong woman to another.

Becky G is in good company at tonight’s E! People’s Choice Awards. Not only is the pop star nominated for Latin Artist of 2020, her lifelong idol and career inspiration (yes, we’re talking about Jennifer Lopez) will accept the 2020 People’s Icon Award.

During an exclusive conversation with E!’s Giuliana Rancic, Becky G articulated J.Lo’s impact on her own ascent to super stardom.

“Jennifer is such an incredible person,” the 23-year-old raved. “She, from very young age, showed me that the sky is the limit. Never take no as an answer.”

“She’s incredible overall entertainer,” Becky continued. “She’s not just singer, but a performer, dancer, she’s a fashionista, she’s an entrepreneur, film producer, actress, and on top of that, an incredible mother.”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, girl!

But Becky’s love for Jennifer is also personal. As she described, “For me, growing up as young Latina, that was inspiring. I think tonight is a very special night to celebrate all of the incredible things she has accomplished and has yet to accomplish because we know she’s not done.”