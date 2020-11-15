ATLANTA HOUSEWIVES Porsha Rushed To The Hospital – Suspected Corona!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Posh Williams was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, after the beautiful reality star passed out in her home, has learned.

And many close to the reality star believe that Porsha may have contracted the coronavirus.

Porsha has so far been mum on exactly why she fell ill. According to Porsha, she’s been released from the hospital and will continue recovering at home.

Last week, filming of Bravo’s top rated reality show was shut down for two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols, including contact tracing,” according to sources. Production is shutting down for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently shooting Season 13. The hit Bravo reality series stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

BRAVO LEAKS ALLEGED PORSHA S*X TAPE