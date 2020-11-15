Home Entertainment ATLANTA HOUSEWIVES Porsha Rushed To The Hospital – Suspected Corona!

ATLANTA HOUSEWIVES Porsha Rushed To The Hospital – Suspected Corona!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
104

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Posh Williams was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, after the beautiful reality star passed out in her home, has learned.

And many close to the reality star believe that Porsha may have contracted the coronavirus.

Porsha has so far been mum on exactly why she fell ill. According to Porsha, she’s been released from the hospital and will continue recovering at home.

RELATED ARTICLES

©