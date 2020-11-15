Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting

Across all single-dose cohorts, mean HBsAg concentrations continuously declined up to week 12 before reaching a plateau,suggestingdosing of AB-729 less frequently than every 4 weeksmay be warranted

In the60

mg every 4 weeks

multi-dose cohort,HBsAgconcentrationscontinued to declinesteadilybeyond week 12 with no plateau in response observed to date

BothHBV RNA andHBcrAg

concentrationsdeclinedaftersingle- and multi-dose administration ofAB-729

AB-729 was generally safe and well tolerated

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (AB-729-001) with AB-729, its proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi compound. The presentation, entitled Safety and pharmacodynamics of theGalNAc-siRNA AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B infection, was presented by Professor Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, during a virtual oral session: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics (New) at The Liver Meeting Digital ExperienceTM, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting.

Summary of presented data

Single-doses of AB-729 studied to date, 60 mg, 90 mg and 180 mg, resulted in comparable mean HBsAg declines at week 12, followed by a sustained plateau phase. During the multiple-dose portion of the trial, 60 mg of AB-729 dosed every 4 weeks resulted in continuous declines in HBsAg, reaching a mean of –1.44 log10 IU/ML at week 16. Data beyond week 16 demonstrate further declines in HBsAg with no plateau seen to date. AB-729 also resulted in meaningful decreases in both HBV RNA and HBcrAg. AB-729 was generally safe and well tolerated. The presentation can be accessed through the Investors section under Events & Presentations of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com.

Repeat dosing of AB-729 60 mg every 4 weeks results in continuous HBsAg declines beyondweek 12

Mean (SE) Week 12

N=7 Mean (SE) Week 16

N=7 Mean (SE) Week 20

N=3 Δlog10 HBsAg (IU/mL) -1.10 (0.15) -1.44 (0.18) -1.73 (0.12)

Professor Yuen stated “These are the first multi-dose data for AB-729 and show continuous decline of HBsAg throughout the dosing period. Importantly, AB-729 was generally safe and well tolerated. These encouraging data support the continued development of AB-729 as a potential cornerstone of future combination regimens for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection.”

Summary of clinical trial design

AB-729-001 is an ongoing first-in-human clinical trial consisting of three parts:

In Part 1, three cohorts of healthy subjects were randomized 4:2 to receive single-doses (60 mg, 180 mg or 360 mg) of AB-729 or placebo.

In Part 2, non-cirrhotic, HBeAg positive or negative, chronic HBV subjects (N=6) on a background of nucleos