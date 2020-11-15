Apple’s new ‘Everyday Experiments’ video encourages at-home creativity with iPhone 12

Apple has shared a new “Experiments” video on its YouTube channel, shot on the iPhone 12. Apple’s “Experiments’ videos have become popular over the last several years as a way to showcase iPhone camera features, and today’s new iPhone 12 footage focuses on “Everyday Experiments.”
The video is intended to show experiments you can do at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In total, there are three experiments in today’s video:
00:22 Balloons + Slo-mo
Learn how to create mesmerizing blobs of color with:
- Party balloons
- Water
- Colorful paper
- Slo-mo on iPhone 12
01:40 Oil + Water + Macro
See how easy it is to create psychedelic liquid formations using:
- Glass bottle
- Water
- Food dye
- Baby oil
- Dolby Vision on iPhone 12
03:00 Glow-sticks + Night mode
Or turn night time into your creative canvas and paint with:
- Glow sticks
- String lights
- Tripod
- Night mode + Night mode Time-lapse on iPhone 12
“Try these simple experiments yourself, or use them as inspiration to create incredible visuals from the stuff you already have in the cupboard,” Apple says. Check out the video below for more.
