Andy Cohen Will Revisit Iconic Reality TV Moments on New E! Series

“I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” host and Executive Producer Andy said in a statement. “This series is like great candy!”

Additional commentary will be provided by producers, journalists and more.

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Development for Bravo and E!, shared. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”

For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.