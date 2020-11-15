Alshon Jeffery to make season debut for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting their top wide receiver back for Sunday’s game against the 2-7 New York Giants.
Alshon Jeffery is set to make his season debut after battling a Lisfranc foot injury. He hasn’t played since Week 10 of the 2019 season…against the Giants.
Philadelphia, which is 3-4-1 on the season, has relied primarily on Travis Fulgham at receiver in Jeffery’s absence. The 25-year-old is having a solid season, reeling in 29 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns.
Still, the Eagles will be much better off with Jeffery, who reeled in 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns last season before being injured. However, he might be limited in his first game back from injury, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
