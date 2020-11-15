Alshon Jeffery to make season debut for Eagles

Philadelphia, which is 3-4-1 on the season, has relied primarily on Travis Fulgham at receiver in Jeffery’s absence. The 25-year-old is having a solid season, reeling in 29 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, the Eagles will be much better off with Jeffery, who reeled in 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns last season before being injured. However, he might be limited in his first game back from injury, but we’ll just have to wait and see.