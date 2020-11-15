Alabama, Notre Dame hold on to top two spots in Top 25

Unsurprisingly, both Alabama and Notre Dame have held on to the top two spots in the Associated Press’ college football poll this week.

The Crimson Tide, who are 6-0 on the season, took down Mississippi State 41-0 on Halloween. They don’t play again until Nov. 21 against Kentucky as their matchup against LSU was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results from the Tigers.

Notre Dame holds on to the second spot in the rankings after taking down the Boston College Eagles 45-31 on Saturday to move to 8-0 on the season.

The biggest change comes in the form of Tulsa being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in 10 years. It defeated SMU to knock the Mustangs from the rankings. No. 9 Indiana also is set to play its first top-10 matchup in program history.

