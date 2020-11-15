AFL tossing up further rule changes for season 2021

The AFL is once again looking to ease congestion with two potential rule changes currently being considered for season 2021.

The league is tossing up whether to drop the interchange cap by 15 per-game, which would reduce rotations to 75 according to Fox Footy’s Tom Morris.

It’s understood the game is even looking at reducing rotations to 60 per-game in time for the 2022 season.

The second potential rule change being tossed up would see the man on the mark moving back a further five metres at kick-ins.

At the moment the man on the mark currently stands 10 metres back from the goalsquare after the rule was changed from five metres prior to the 2019 season.

It’s hoped the rule changes will create extra flow in the game with more goals being scored as congestion eases.

The AFL at the end of the 2018 season famously implemented rule changes, led by the change at the centre bounce which means teams now can only have six players inside both 50m arcs.