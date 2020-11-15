Aaron Rodgers passes Warren Moon on all-time passing yards list

The Green Bay Packers entered half time with a 14-10 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While Aaron Rodgers’ 78-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was all anyone could talk about, the veteran quarterback achieved something much greater.
According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Rodgers has passed Hall of Famer Warren Moon for No. 11 on the all-time passing yardage list:
Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with 49,199 passing yards. His 200 yards in the first half against Jacksonville brought his total to 49,399 yards, just 74 yards ahead of Moon’s 49,325.
Rodgers now sets his sights on passing another Hall of Famer, John Elway, for 10th all-time on the list. The Denver Broncos legend threw for 51,475 yards. If Rodgers can pass Elway this season, six of the top 10 on the list will be current players — Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Rodgers.
Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, and Eli Manning are also in the top 10.
