Aaron Rodgers passes Warren Moon on all-time passing yards list

Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with 49,199 passing yards. His 200 yards in the first half against Jacksonville brought his total to 49,399 yards, just 74 yards ahead of Moon’s 49,325.

Rodgers now sets his sights on passing another Hall of Famer, John Elway, for 10th all-time on the list. The Denver Broncos legend threw for 51,475 yards. If Rodgers can pass Elway this season, six of the top 10 on the list will be current players — Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Rodgers.

Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, and Eli Manning are also in the top 10.