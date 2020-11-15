A Bitcoin whale just shorted $100M BTC — Are big holders expecting a larger drop? By Cointelegraph

A Bitcoin whale just shorted $100M BTC — Are big holders expecting a larger drop?
A (BTC) whale placed a $100 million short on Bybit, according to the pseudonyms trader CL. It comes after various on-chain data points toward a whale-driven sell-off throughout the past week.
Though the momentum of Bitcoin remains strong, there are many reasons that make $16,000 an attractive area for sellers.
