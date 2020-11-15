91-year-old paraglider pilot survives crash in water off Sydney’s northern beaches

A 91-year-old paraglider pilot has suffered cuts and bruises after crashing into waters on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Emergency services were called to a cliff face near Warriewood Surf Club shortly before 6pm today.

“The man has been checked at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and appears to only have cuts and bruises,” NSW Police said in a statement.

An emergency services member checks over a 91-year-old paraglider pilot after he crashed in waters off Sydney’s northern beaches. (Nine)

An operation to rescue the man from the rocks is underway.