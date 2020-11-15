50 Cent Shares Positive Update on Jeremih’s COVID-19 Battle After ‘Bleak’ Prognosis

Instagram

The ‘In da Club’ hitmaker informs his followers and the ‘Down on Me’ hitmaker’s fans that the 33-year-old singer is ‘doing a little better’ after reportedly fighting for his life in the hospital.

50 Cent has given an update on Jeremih‘s health after it was reported that he’s in serious condition while battling COVID-19 in the hospital. On Sunday, November 15, the “Power” star/co-creator took to his Instagram page to reveal his fellow hip-hop star’s latest condition.

Fiddy posted on his feed a picture of Jeremih while letting his followers and the 33-year-old singer’s fans know that he has shown some progress amid his hospitalization. “Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better,” the “In da Club” hitmaker wrote in the caption.

<br />

50 Cent earlier asked fans to send their prayers to Jeremih, after revealing that he was in an ICU in Chicago. “he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real,” he wrote on his social media page.

Joining the list of celebrities who sent Jeremih prayers was Chance The Rapper, who tweeted, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean also posted on Twitter, “Prayers up, praying for your strength Jeremih,” Hitmaka added, “We need that energy. Pray for my brother. He gone shake back.” Trey Songz wrote, “@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!” Toni Braxton tweeted, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Fabolous wrote, “Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru.” Jay Pharoah also posted, “All prayers up for Jeremih, covid is not a hoax, it’s serious and we ARE LOSING TOO MANY PEOPLE!!” Additionally, Emmy Rossum sent a similar message which read, “Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask.”

Jeremih’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ, which claimed that “the prognosis is bleak.” The site later updated its story as sources allegedly close to the situation said that the Chicago rapper was “on a breathing ventilator” and “his condition has recently gotten worse.”