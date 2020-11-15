49ers vs Saints live stream: How to watch the Week 10 Battle online

The New Orleans Saints are coming off perhaps its biggest win so far this season, absolutely crushing the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady. Now, they’ll have to face a similar defense but a very injured 49ers team in Week 10. Here’s how to watch it live worldwide.
This would actually be a great game to watch if the 49ers weren’t missing the vast majority of core players. Instead, the entire team needs to have that “next man up” mentality if they want to beat the Saints, or even remotely slow down Drew Brees.
As things sit right now the 49ers are missing starting QB Jimmy G, TE Kittle, DE Bosa, half the defense, and several other key players. As a result, they’ve struggled to manage games and lost two in a row. That said, the 49ers always play the Saints tough, so this game could end up being a little closer than expected.
San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: When and where?
San Fran 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens and crew (4-5) will head to the Superdome where they’re nearly a 10-point underdog vs the (6-2) Saints at home.
The game will be chilly, but we’re not expecting any snow. Fans can tune-in at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it’ll be around 9:25pm.
How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country
NFL fans in Canada, the US, UK, or Australia have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll talk about momentarily. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.
This is actually where we recommend one of the best VPNs which can make or break your NFL weekend plans. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Saints vs 49ers this week.
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints online in the U.S.
This week’s gridiron battle airs on FOX, making it easy to watch for most people. Fans with a traditional cable package can log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Another option stateside is the official Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. We really love FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream 49ers vs Saints live in the UK
Those outside the US can access NFL games a few different ways. If you’re in the UK tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sadly, one of those six games isn’t the 49ers vs Saints, so you’ll have to find another method. One of those includes a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address, or any address, and stream the game as if you’re somewhere else.
How to stream San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints live in Canada
In Canada, streaming service DAZN shows National Football League games. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air NFL matchups in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints live in Australia
Australians can watch football too, American football, that is. In fact, as long as you have ESPN you’ll be able to watch the NFL. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or check Foxtel TV packages for it also.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. Don’t forget that Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. You can’t beat free football.
