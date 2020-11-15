19 Quotes From Black Women To Help Overcome Fear

Fear, you can’t sit with us.
1.
“People think about the word ‘fearless’ to mean without fear. I see it to actually mean ‘with fear but you do it anyway’.”
— Luvvie Ajayi Jones
2.
“You can’t make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.” – Michelle Obama
3.
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker
4.
“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” ― Zora Neale Hurston
5.
“If you surrender to the wind, you can ride it.” — Toni Morrison
6.
“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” — Maya Angelou
7.
“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” ― Oprah Winfrey
8.
“Don’t wait for permission to do something creative.” — Ava DuVernay
9.
“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”—Rosa Parks
10.
“You can’t be hesitant about who you are.” — Viola Davis
11.
“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.”
― Audre Lorde
12.
“You don’t have to be anything but yourself to be worthy.” — Tarana Burke
13.
“If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” — Beyoncé
14.
“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” – Angela Davis
15.
“I found that every time I asked permission the answer tended to be no, so I had to make my own yeses.” — Issa Rae
16.
“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself.” — Lizzo
17.
“I feel myself becoming the fearless person I have dreamt of being. Have I arrived? No. But I’m constantly evolving and challenging myself to be unafraid to make mistakes.” — Janelle Monae
18.
“Keep your eyes on the finish line and not on the turmoil around you.” — Rihanna
19.
“The best thing is to realize that you are who you are and you gotta work with what you got.” — Zendaya
