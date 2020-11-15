19 Quotes From Black Women To Help Overcome Fear

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Fear, you can’t sit with us.

1.

“People think about the word ‘fearless’ to mean without fear. I see it to actually mean ‘with fear but you do it anyway’.”
— Luvvie Ajayi Jones

2.

“You can’t make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.” – Michelle Obama

3.

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker

“Poetry is the lifeblood of rebellion, revolution, and the raising of consciousness.” -Alice Walker #poetry #reading #booklovers


@njstatelibrary / Via twitter

4.

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” ― Zora Neale Hurston


@holdengraber / Via twitter.com

5.

“If you surrender to the wind, you can ride it.” — Toni Morrison


Daniel Boczarski / FilmMagic

6.

“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” — Maya Angelou


Riccardo S. Savi / WireImage

7.

“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” ― Oprah Winfrey

8.

“Don’t wait for permission to do something creative.” — Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay, the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and also the first black female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, speaks on change and diversity in the TV &amp; Film industry. #diversity

Ava DuVernay, the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and also the first black female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, speaks on change and diversity in the TV &amp; Film industry.

#diversity


@evoiproductions / Via twitter.com

9.

“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”—Rosa Parks

10.

“You can’t be hesitant about who you are.” — Viola Davis

11.

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.”
― Audre Lorde

12.

“You don’t have to be anything but yourself to be worthy.” — Tarana Burke

13.

“If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” — Beyoncé

14.

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” – Angela Davis

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” —Angela Davis

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” —Angela Davis


@haymarketbooks / Via twitter.com

15.

“I found that every time I asked permission the answer tended to be no, so I had to make my own yeses.” — Issa Rae

16.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself.” — Lizzo

17.

“I feel myself becoming the fearless person I have dreamt of being. Have I arrived? No. But I’m constantly evolving and challenging myself to be unafraid to make mistakes.” — Janelle Monae

18.

“Keep your eyes on the finish line and not on the turmoil around you.” — Rihanna

19.

“The best thing is to realize that you are who you are and you gotta work with what you got.” — Zendaya

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR