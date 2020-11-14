‘You Cannot Say No’: The Reign of Terror That Sustains Belarus’s Leader

MINSK, Belarus — Appalled by savage police violence at the start of Belarus’s would-be revolution, the host of a popular morning show on state television quit his job in protest and declared that his country’s veteran leader, no matter how brutal, would never “force Belarusians back into the box they existed in for these 26 years.”

Arrested soon afterward and held in a grimy prison, the broadcaster, Denis Dudinsky, reappeared a few days later — this with a video message calling on opponents of President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko to stop protesting.

Asked what made him change his mind, Mr. Dudinsky declined to go into details, just remarking obliquely that “these people know how to formulate their requests in such a way that you cannot say no.”