Yes, robots will take our jobs — But that’s okay By Cointelegraph

Yes, robots will take our jobs — But that’s okay



Across numerous industries throughout the decades, there has always been a pervasive fear that robots are going to take our jobs. While there has been plenty of evidence that automation ultimately moves human workers off production lines, automation often needs human interaction in order to operate within acceptable margins. When we think of these robots taking our jobs and get angry, we’re holding on to an antiquated task view of the world that, with or without us, is going to change.

When we think about robots taking our jobs, we layer on a vision of humanoid androids literally doing the tasks we’re doing. While there is plenty of speculation around this type of usurping, we should be thinking a bit smaller in scale. In a physical sense (a robotic arm or something more tangible), robotics and artificial intelligence have already been woven into industries like healthcare and retail. This has changed the workforce, as it has shifted around the implementation of robotic assistance.

Dominik Schiener is a co-founder of the Iota Foundation — a nonprofit foundation based in Berlin. He oversees partnerships and the overall realization of the project’s vision. Iota is a distributed ledger technology for the Internet of Things and is one of the largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, he won the largest blockchain hackathon in Shanghai. For the past two years, he has been focused on enabling the machine economy through Iota.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph