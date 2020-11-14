Will Smith Takes Picture w/ BOTH Aunt Viv’s From Fresh Prince!!

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” debuted more than 30 years ago, in the fall of 1990. Now the trailer for the “Fresh Prince” reunion on HBO Max is here. And the name “Aunt Viv” — the original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert — is on everyone’s lips.

And this morning, Will released a pic of the two hugging, along with the replacement Aunt Viv;

Will first shared photos from the taping in September, showing that Janet, the original Aunt Viv on the show, had buried the hatchet after a long feud with Smith and reunited with the actor.

