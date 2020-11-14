Will Smith Takes Picture w/ BOTH Aunt Viv’s From Fresh Prince!!

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” debuted more than 30 years ago, in the fall of 1990. Now the trailer for the “Fresh Prince” reunion on HBO Max is here. And the name “Aunt Viv” — the original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert — is on everyone’s lips.

And this morning, Will released a pic of the two hugging, along with the replacement Aunt Viv;

Will first shared photos from the taping in September, showing that Janet, the original Aunt Viv on the show, had buried the hatchet after a long feud with Smith and reunited with the actor.

Janet and Will’s feud was epic – and extremely juicy. In the past, Janet claimed that Will was egotistical while eon set. She later claimed that she suspected that Will was gay and was having secret gay relationships with actors – at the time he was filming the hit tv series.

But the two are no longer beefing.

Janet filmed a reunion segment with Smith separate from the sitcom’s other cast members, who appear surprised by her return. It was Will and Janet’s first on-camera appearance together in 27 years.

The actress left the show in 1993 — the series ran until 1996 — and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

“I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without Janet,” Smith says in the trailer for the reunion, which premieres Thursday, Nov. 19.