Verizon Black Friday 2020: Store hours, when it starts & best deals

It’s not always easy to find Black Friday phone deals that are worth the purchase, but if you’re planning on shopping anywhere this year, Verizon should be at the top of your list. Whether you’re a Verizon member already or thinking of switching, this carrier offers some of the best Android Black Friday deals, as well as the best iPhone Black Friday deals. Verizon is considered to be one of the best wireless carriers in the U.S., especially in terms of LTE performance, though it’s also one of the more expensive options. However, with great Black Friday offers come some pretty big savings to consider.

Scoring the best Black Friday deals generally requires staying prepared, so we’re gathering everything you need to know before Black Friday 2020 arrives, from Verizon’s Black Friday hours and the Verizon Black Friday ad to all the best Black Friday deals on phones that you don’t want to miss. Though Verizon has yet to release the full details of its Black Friday 2020 sale, we do expect all of its deals to be available online with the ability to pick up your new device in-store or have it delivered with free 2-day shipping.

Verizon’s Black Friday ad for 2020 hasn’t been revealed just yet, though we’ll be sharing it right here as soon as it’s available. Last year, Verizon didn’t release its full ad until the Tuesday before Black Friday, so it’s possible that we won’t see the full ad until late November again. It’s also wise to keep in mind many early Black Friday deals are already live!

The 2020 Verizon Black Friday sale hasn’t been announced yet, though it’s likely that Verizon stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day while the online Black Friday event should feature deals on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. We expect stores to open at 8AM on Black Friday, November 27. Considering all of Verizon’s deals should be available online, this could be the best year yet to skip the store and shop online.

Verizon usually has a few deals on more than just phones, including Black Friday smartwatch deals and discounts on accessories for all your devices. We’ll be keeping track of all of them in the space below as they’re announced. Until then, we’ll be showcasing the best deals currently available at Verizon that might make it worth skipping Black Friday and shopping now.

New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon’s website if you need one for your device. See at Verizon Verizon is offering up to $400 off the cost of the Google Pixel 5 when you trade-in an eligible device and add a line on select Unlimited plans, including Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. On the other hand, you could buy one and get another for free when you add a new line of service. Shop at Verizon You can pick up the Motorola Moto G Power for $0 per month at Verizon this month! The only stipulation here is that you must add a new line when purchasing to score the device at this price. Shop at Verizon The Google Pixel 4a features design upgrades, an enhanced camera, and all-day battery life that puts other budget smartphones to shame. Today’s deal at Verizon scores you the device for only $5 per month when you add a line on select unlimited plans. See at Verizon Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for as low as $33.33 per month at Verizon right now! You can also save up to $1,000 when you buy another and add a new line of service, or save up to $400 when you trade-in an eligible device. Shop at Verizon Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 when you buy another at regular price. You can also save up to $400 by trading in your current device. See at Verizon You can score the iPhone 12 for free at Verizon this month! You’ll need to purchase two with monthly payments and add a line on an eligible plan to receive this offer. Alternatively, you can trade-in your current device to save up to $440 off. Verizon is also offering $150 off an iPad with your purchase of the iPhone 12. This offer is available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. See at Verizon Save up to $200 on the new Apple Watch Series 6 when you buy an iPhone at Verizon along with it and trade-in an eligible device. On the other hand, you can buy one and get half off another right now. See at Verizon Save $100 on the latest Apple iPad with Verizon’s monthly payments plan, bringing its price down to $15 monthly. You can save another $100 when you trade-in your old iPad or Galaxy tablet, and save an extra $250 when buying the device along with an iPhone by activating either one on a new line of service. You’ll also score six months of Apple News+ for free with the purchase. See at Verizon Verizon has a variety of phones you can snag today for $15 per month or less! This offer includes devices like the TCL 10, iPhone SE, LG Stylo 6, Samsung Galaxy A51, and many more. Just make sure to fulfill the requirements of the deal you choose to score the low price shown. Shop at Verizon