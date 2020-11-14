Value DeFi protocol suffers $6 million flash loan exploit By Cointelegraph

Value DeFi protocol suffers $6 million flash loan exploit
Following a Twitter thread on Friday that highlighted the decentralized finance protocol’s flash loan exploit prevention methodology, Value DeFi appears to have been the victim of a $6 million flash loan exploit.
At roughly 10:45 AM EST, a user took out a flashloan of 80,000 ETH (over $36 million) from lending protocol Aave. Aave developer Emilio Frangella immediately called attention to the loan:
