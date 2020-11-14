US correspondent on what it was like reporting on her first American election

On a brief stopover in Washington DC a few days before the US election , the sight of shops, hotels and other businesses boarding up in preparation for potential riots and looting induced a knot in my stomach I hadn’t felt since May.

Back then I’d been teargassed and shoved, pelted with pepper bullets along with protestors and other media covering the Black Lives Matter protests , which descended into violence and destruction, the fury forever captured in the images of a giant bonfire burning American flags and debris outside the White House.

The security fence constructed in the aftermath remained, and was bolstered by additional barricades during one of the most divisive, turbulent election campaigns in American history.

‘It’s on’: Nine US Correspondent Adams checks her notes as she prepares for the camera to roll. (Amelia Adams/Instagram)

Come late October, we had already been on the road for several weeks, a whirlwind of flights, long drives and boisterous Trump rallies across the country ; from the searing Arizona sun to the toe-freezing snow and sleet of rural Pennsylvania.

We stayed in an Amish community, talked to voters from all walks of life, tried to summarise the feelings of a nation in endless live crosses on little sleep, listened to YMCA until it haunted our dreams and consumed several kilos of peanut M,amp;M’s.

These are all exhausting, exhilarating and standard components of covering any election campaign (YMCA aside).

This has been my first US election, so everything was new and exciting, but generally all went as expected until we returned to DC for Election Day.

The early results suggested a predictable Republican lead, as states counted in-person votes from Trump’s enormous support base.

Amid a sea of red, blue and white a packed crowd raise react to Donald Trump’s presidential chopper arriving in Florida. (Amelia Adams/Instagram)

Their president had been urging them for months not to vote by mail, alleging fraud and irregularities.

We interviewed many Trump supporters who firmly believed this message and were highly suspicious of the democratic election process which has been selecting US Presidents since 1789.

So it was of little surprise when the mass of mail in ballots started to turn key states Blue; Democratic supporters had voted early, by mail, in record numbers and Joe Biden soon pulled ahead in the race – albeit at an agonisingly slow pace.

For us, our Correspondents and crews in Delaware and Florida, and indeed for the rest of the national and global media in America for this event, the big day turned to night and then day again.

We watched the sun rise over the White House, still no clearer on who would be living there come January.

Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pose for selfies near the security fence on the north side of the White House (Getty)

It would be three more day/night/days of continuous coverage with a few hours of sleep here and there, funnelling caffeine before it was clear Joe Biden had won the votes to be the 46th President of the United States.

I’d gone for a walk to get more coffee when the result was called. I headed straight to Black Lives Matter Plaza opposite the White House, where the security fence was now lined with eviction notices for the incumbent President. The atmosphere was electric.

Car horns blasted, people were hugging and crying, singing and dancing in the streets. Chants of “You’re Fired” and “This Is How Democracy Works” would fill the Capital for the next hours.

The rioting and looting never eventuated, even when the President refused to concede.

In the days that followed, settling in to wait for movement at the White House, I FaceTimed my children.

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Virginia. (AP)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of the Clark County Election Department on Friday, November 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (AP)

“What’s happening with the President, Mumma?” asked my six-year-old son.

“No idea darling, no one really knows except him,” I replied.

“What’s it like there?” he asked.

Which made me realise that while not much has changed here just yet, there’s a lot that feels different.

We were so used to hearing the President’s daily accusations levelled at his rivals, scientists, and anyone else that crossed him, that it became normal.

A Presidential press briefing or rally without an offensive slur or unfounded accusation of criminal behaviour was unheard of. The campaign grew more brutal and personal by the day, reflected in Americans with opposing views clashing in the streets and fearing for their cities.

It’s a relief to see businesses now removing the plywood which shielded their properties from an uprising that never eventuated.

Adams, wearing a mask, waits for her cue in New York City. (Amelia Adams/Instagram/Adam Bovino)

The rest of 2020 remains uncertain; our life in Los Angeles is restricted by lockdowns, our son is completing Year One via Google classroom and our daughter has her temperature checked every morning at the entrance to her preschool, which has shut down intermittently due to COVID and riots.

While the tweets from the Oval Office these last few days have been strongly worded and often in caps lock, the silence from the podium has provided a chance to take a breath and reflect on how unusual and at times absurd this campaign has been.

It feels like the calm after the storm, though a dark cloud still hangs over the White House.

