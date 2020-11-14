Unmissable pictures from Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali parties over the years



Bollywood is known to work hard when time demands and party harder when it’s time to let loose. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ekta Kapoor love bringing people together to celebrate in style. On Diwali every year, they host grand bashes for the entire industry. Ekta Kapoor’s bash sees the coming together of the who’s who of television and the film world turning up in style every year. Whereas, Shilpa’s party is popular for all those who love to indulge in playing cards on Diwali as both Shilpa and Raj Kundra are extremely fond of it.



This year even though both Shilpa and Ekta will host a party at their place, the celebration will have limited people due to the pandemic. We thought about treating our fans to pictures from their parties over the years. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Rajkummar Rao are seen having a great time at these bashes. Here are some of the most memorable clicks over the years.