Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Yes, you read that right—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) is no more. — The era of Mac OS X is over. Kind of. — For the first time in almost two decades, Apple has decided to bump up the version number of the Mac’s operating system.
Unity posted a net loss of $144.7M, up 218% YoY, on revenue of $200.8M, up 53.3% YoY, in its first earnings report since the company went public in September (Salvador Rodriguez/CNBC)
Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Yes, you read that right—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) is no more. — The era of Mac OS X is over. Kind of. — For the first time in almost two decades, Apple has decided to bump up the version number of the Mac’s operating system.