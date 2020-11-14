Unity posted a net loss of $144.7M, up 218% YoY, on revenue of $200.8M, up 53.3% YoY, in its first earnings report since the company went public in September (Salvador Rodriguez/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8

Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era  —  Yes, you read that right—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) is no more.  —  The era of Mac OS X is over.  Kind of.  —  For the first time in almost two decades, Apple has decided to bump up the version number of the Mac’s operating system.

