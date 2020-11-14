Uniswap farming ends in 4 days, potentially freeing up $1.1B in Ether By Cointelegraph

Uniswap farming ends in 4 days, potentially freeing up $1.1B in Ether
The world’s largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap, has just conducted its first community call primarily to discuss which direction to take when UNI farming concludes on Nov.17.
But the call ended with no clear direction from Uniswap, and no proposals submitted for extending UNI farming or launching new pools, so next week may well bring a lot of volatility to the space.
