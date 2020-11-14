‘Undefeated’ Banyana hold nerve to retain COSAFA Women’s Championship title

Bayana Banyana have won a their seventh COSAFA Women’s Championship title as they beat Bostwana in their final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa won 2-1 after leading 1-0 at half-.

Desiree Ellis’ charges got off to a flying start in the second minute when Bostwana’s keeper Lesedilame Bosija was unable to handle a ball coming off the post, which was then tapped in by Sibulele Holweni.

Holweni’s strike saw her end as the leading goal-scorer at the tournament with eight goals

In the second half, Gabriela Salgado sealed the victory by finding the back of the net in the 66th minute.

In the final 10 minutes of the encounter, Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini slipped up as Thanda Mokgabo slotted home for the visitors to make it 2-1 but despite that scare, South Africa held on to claim the title.

“This trophy is for the whole of South Africa and women’s football. It’s for everyone out there,” Ellis said following the match

Botswana made history as they appeared in their first-ever COSAFA Women’s Championship final.

Banyana’s path at the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship:

Group A: beat Angola 2-0

Group A: beat Swaziland 5-0

Group A: beat Comoros 7-0

Semi-final: beat Malawi 6-2

Final: beat Botswana 2-1

