Trump speaks publicly for first since Biden projected to win

United States President Donald Trump has spoken for the first since Joe Bide n was projected to win the US election , but centred his focus on coronavirus vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, rather than the result.

Pfizer boosted hopes this week of an early vaccine breakthrough, saying early data suggests its vaccine is 90 per cent effective. But the good news came in one of the grimmest weeks of the pandemic in the US so far.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Deaths, hospitalisations and new infections are surging across the US — and turning up the pressure to get the vaccine effort right.

Mr Trump hailed the achievement of his administration in developments in a race to find and distribute a vaccine, talking up the ‘magnitude and scope’ of the ‘breakthrough’.

“No medical break-through of this scope and magnitude as ever been achieved this rapidly, this quickly, and we are very proud of it,” he said.

“Operation Warp Speed is unequalled or unrivalled anywhere in the world and leaders of other countries have called me to congratulate us on what we have been able to do, and we have helped many countries with their ventilators and all of the problems they were having.”

Mr Trump claimed the vaccine would be made available “in a matter of weeks”.

“They will also be mass-produced and the delivery will be very rapid. We are ready to go. The vaccine will be distributed to frontline workers, the elderly and high-risk Americans immediately,” he said.

However, Mr Trump said the vaccine would not be rolled out in New York “for political reasons”.

“We won’t deliver it to New York until we have authorisation to do so, and that pains me to say that … Governor Cuomo a will have to let us know when he is ready for it. We can’t be delivering it to a state who won’t be giving it to its people.”

The appearance comes after hiccups in his legal challenges against the outcome of the election.

Overnight, one of the law firms in Pennsylvania that has been representing the Trump campaign withdrew from the a lawsuit attempting to delay Mr Biden’s win.

This is the third law firm to distance itself from the legal challenges.

Earlier this morning President-elect Biden was projected to take Georgia by CNN, turning it blue for the first in 28 years.

That would leave the final tally at 306-232, a landslide for the President-elect, who flipped five states and a congressional district in Nebraska from red to blue in 2020.