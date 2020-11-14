Total user numbers up 55% in just six weeks By Cointelegraph

DeFi the odds: Total user numbers up 55% in just six weeks
While many decentralized finance tokens suffered heavy losses last month, prompting hastily written obituaries about the DeFi “bubble,” metrics measuring user activity saw sustained, sector-wide growth.
According to crypto market data aggregator Dune Analytics, the total number of unique DeFi user addresses is around 860,000, an increase of roughly 10 times over the past year. However, that figure is cumulative, and users might have more than one address.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.