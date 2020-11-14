Total user numbers up 55% in just six weeks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

DeFi the odds: Total user numbers up 55% in just six weeks

While many decentralized finance tokens suffered heavy losses last month, prompting hastily written obituaries about the DeFi “bubble,” metrics measuring user activity saw sustained, sector-wide growth.

According to crypto market data aggregator Dune Analytics, the total number of unique DeFi user addresses is around 860,000, an increase of roughly 10 times over the past year. However, that figure is cumulative, and users might have more than one address.

Unique wallets engaging with DeFi over time: Dune Analytics
Total users over time on Uniswap and Compound: Dune Analytics