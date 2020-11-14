Tom Thibodeau pushing Knicks to make win-now moves?

The New York Knicks have not had a winning season since the 2012-13 campaign, and new head coach Tom Thibodeau wants to change that.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Thibodeau is pushing the Knicks front office to make multiple win-now moves ahead of the 2020-21 season. If he has his way, New York could look very different before the season begins.

This report from Bondy can explain why the Knicks have been linked to Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and free agents Fred VanVleet and Davis Bertans thus far.

The Knicks are among the NBA’s most cap-flexible teams this offseason, and they can create even more room if they decline Bobby Portis’ $15.8 million team option for the upcoming season.

Expect New York to be very active next week as they own the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft and could move that selection for a marquee player.