Three men rescued after five days at sea 400 kilometres off the coast of Lord Howe Island

Three men have been rescued and reunited with their families after the mast of their yacht broke off 400 kilometres off the coast five days ago.

Mates Stuart Watson, Rob Snow and Neil Johnson were on board the Solar Coaster on Monday night when the mast of the 11-and-a-half metre yacht snapped.

The men had been holidaying with their families on Lord Howe Island, but their wives had flown home early.

The men sent a mayday text to family just after 11pm on Monday, who alerted authorities.

‘Without satellite messaging we would have been gone… we had a life raft ready to deploy,” one said.

Authorities dropped them fuel and supplies by air and monitored the conditions for a few days, but they took a turn for the worse.

“Rough, very, very rough… four to five metre seas and storms,” Mr Johnson said.

Water police came to the rescue on Thursday, carrying out a 54-hour mission to bring the sailors home.

Out that far it’s like finding a needle in a haystack, it’s only a small yacht with no mast, the waves were bigger than the yacht,” Tony Hogg said from NSW Police said.