This amazing stat sums up Indiana’s opportunity at Ohio State

The best way to illustrate what No. 10 Indiana has done this season is to mention how unique next Saturday’s opportunity against No. 3 Ohio State really is.

The Hoosiers have been to a Rose Bowl. That happened in 1967, when Indiana finished 9-1 in the regular season before losing to No. 1 USC 14-3 in Pasadena, Calif. The Hoosiers have won an outright Big Ten championship. That happened in 1945, when Indiana finished 9-0-1.

Those are the big-picture goals that the Hoosiers have an opportunity to work toward next week in Columbus. That was earned after a routine 24-0 victory at Michigan State on Saturday.

Indiana (4-0) now has knocked off Big Ten East contenders Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the first half of the season. That presents the opportunity — an amazing statistic — to consider.

No Big Ten champion has swept Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State in the same season. Granted, the Nittany Lions joined the conference in 1993. and those schools have won the majority of the Big Ten championships in that stretch.

Yet nobody, not even Wisconsin, could pull off that sweep. Here’s a look at every Big Ten champion — other than the four Big Ten East schools — that have won a conference championship since 1993:

Team Year Ohio State Penn State Michigan Michigan State 1993 Wisconsin T DNP W W 1995 Northwestern DNP W W DNP 1996 Northwestern DNP L W DNP’ 1998 Wisconsin DNP W L DNP 1999 Wisconsin W DNP L W 2000 Northwestern DNP DNP W W 2000 Purdue W L W L 2001 Illinois W W L DNP 2002 Iowa DNP W W W 2004 Iowa W W L W 2010 Wisconsin W DNP W L 2011 Wisconsin L W DNP L/W 2012 Wisconsin L L DNP L

Penix Jr. scrambled to the pylon in the

Penix Jr. scrambled to the pylon in the thrilling 36-35 victory against Penn State on Nov. 24. He lit up Michigan for 342 passing yards and three TDs in a 38-21 victory on Nov. 7 – the Hoosiers’ first win against the Wolverines since 1987. He had 284 of his 320 passing yards by halftime against the Spartans – and receiver Ty Fryfogle had a monster game with 11 catches for 200 yards and two TDs.

“>thrilling 36-35 victory against Penn State on Nov. 24. He lit up Michigan for 342 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 victory on Nov. 7 — the Hoosiers’ first win against the Wolverines since 1987. He had 284 of his 320 passing yards by halftime against the Spartans, and receiver Ty Fryfogle had a monster game with 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hoosiers have earned this shot by emerging as the best storyline of the first half of the abbreviated Big Ten season.

Ohio State has won 25 straight games in this series since the schools tied in 1990. Indiana hasn’t beat the Buckeyes since a 41-7 blowout on Oct. 8, 1988.

That is the opportunity Indiana has on Nov. 21, and a victory there would put the Hoosiers in prime position to win the Big Ten championship. Considering the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Spartans have won every conference championship since 2013, this truly is a special opportunity.

Will the Hoosiers take advantage of it? We can’t wait to find out.