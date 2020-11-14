‘The Order’ Cancelled: No Season 3 For Netflix Werewolf Series

School’s out forever for the students of Belgrave University. Netflix has canceled supernatural drama The Order after two seasons.

Series creator Dennis Heaton confirmed the cancellation in a pair of tweets, which in part read, “For two seasons, I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for Netflix… Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.”

Set at the aforementioned fictional college, The Order chronicled the constant power struggle between the Knights of Saint Christopher (aka werewolves) and the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose (aka witches). Its second season finale, which dropped on June 18, found unlikely allies teaming up to stop the “magic apocalypse,” a catastrophic event that ended with the shocking death of a major character.

The series starred Jake Manley (iZombie) as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) as Alyssa Drake and Louriza Tronco (Disney Channel’s Zapped) as Gabrielle Dupres. Additional cast members included Adam DiMarco (The Magicians) as Randall Carpio, Thomas Elms (Motherland: Fort Salem) as Hamish Duke, Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as Lilith Bathory and Katharine Isabelle (Hannibal) as Vera Stone.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Order‘s cancellation. Were you fan of the Netflix cult hit? Drop a comment with your thoughts on The Order below.

For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020