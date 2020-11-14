Donald Trump is already plotting a run at the 2024 presidential race and a possible return to the White House.

That’s the view of one of Australia’s most respected analysts of American politics, Professor Joe Siracusa, of Curtin University, and there’s growing evidence in the United States to support him.

Despite losing the election , Trump amassed 72.5 million votes – the second most in history behind winner Joe Biden – while the Republicans picked up seats in the House of Representatives and could keep their majority in the Senate.

President Donald Trump mad a first public address since losing the election on Saturday but centred his comments around a COVID-19 vaccine update. (AP)

Far from damaging the party, says Prof. Siracusa, Trump has reaffirmed his position as its leader, with 93 per cent of stated Republicans voting for him.

“He is the king,” he said. “He’s got 70 million voters and 88 million Twitter followers. The guy is formidable, it’s a mistake to write him off.”

Trump is in the ‘lame duck’ period of his one-term presidency, with a series of lawsuits in play as he contests the legality of votes cast in a number of states. He claimed on election night to have won.

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Virginia the day after the election. (AP)

“What Donald Trump is doing essentially is burnishing his brand, he is creating the myth that this is a stolen election, that he is the legitimate president,” says Prof. Siracusa.

“Biden is illegitimate, Trump is going to sell him and his people as ‘November’s crime’, November’s criminals.”

‘He speaks to people who think and talk like him. He’s crafting this image of the legitimate president and that’s what he’ll run on in 2024’

“He isn’t going to his country club to play golf for the rest of his life. When he leaves office, he will do so without apologising or explaining to anyone, he’s going to start running straight away for the 2024 Republican nomination.”

“They’re trying to kick him out the door like a bum. They say he’s not being gracious. It’s not about losing well, he doesn’t care about that.”

Prof. Siracusa believes Trump will start up his own TV network, building on his brand, and using it to attack his enemies, namely the Washington establishment, the ‘fake press’, Biden and the Democrats.

“Trump is a master not of the English language but the medium itself. He speaks to people who think and talk like him. He’s crafting this image of the legitimate president and that’s what he’ll run on in 2024.

“The thing he’s got going for him is his name. His name is golden, even when his casinos failed in Atlantic City, he had his name, even despite bankruptcy. Shakespeare said ‘what’s in a name?’. Well quite a lot, it’s very powerful.”

Democrat Grover Cleveland won in 1885 and 1893, inspired to run for a second crack at the top job after winning the popular vote in his failed re-election attempt in 1888; he lost the electoral college vote, just like Hillary Clinton

Cleveland’s other claim to fame is that he is the only president to marry in the White House, in the Blue Room in 1896. He was 49, his bride, Frances Folsom, at 21, became the youngest ever First Lady.

Trump would be 78 in 2024, but Prof. Siracusa believes he is not the type to “give up or go away easily” after surviving “a difficult childhood, multiple marriages, bankruptcy, 26 documented cases of alleged sexual assault, the Mueller report and impeachment”.

“He’s probably the most dangerous man in America, with his Twitter followers, and he’s going to determine what happens to the conservative movement over the next four years so long as he has breath in his body.”

In pictures: The US Presidents who didn’t serve a second term

Marc A. Thiessen, speechwriter for George W. Bush, wrote in the Washington Post: “The Republican nomination is Trump’s if he wants it. No sane Republican would challenge him.”

And the Sydney Morning Herald’s political editor Peter Hartcher said: “His movement will live on and continue to shape U.S politics and world affairs”.

He quoted Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, who said: “Trump will come back bigger”.

That view was backed up by Mike Mulvaney, Trump’s former acting chief of staff, who told the Institute for International and European Affairs last week: “I think folks are starting to realise that if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy”. “I’m telling you absolutely… he doesn’t like losing”.

President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama after the Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2017. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo)

Seen as a further clue is Trump’s endorsement of Rona McDaniel to stay on as Republican National Committee chair. Normally, a losing president would not seek to influence the RNC on who to choose as leader.

Maggie Haberman reported in the New York Times on Friday that Trump’s mood was ‘often bleak’ but that he was ‘talking seriously’ about announcing he would go again.

The Great Trump Comeback could be thwarted by the many outstanding legal cases against him, though, in particular the New York Attorney-General’s attempt to uncover sensitive financial information.

But Prof. Siracusa says any serious litigation would take years.

“He knows how to do this, how to drag things out and he’ll have an army of lawyers before he goes anywhere. They are going to come after him, they can try. But it’s never going to stick, they might confiscate Trump Towers or something.”

“Trump got his lessons in life not from the knee of his father but from Roy Cohn, his father’s attorney. He was a tough, rough lawyer in the 1950s. Admit nothing, so Trump’s not going to apologise or concede. He’s going to go out the door as proud as he can be and then start his campaign again.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is a fierce critic of Trump. (AP)

Nine’s former U.S. correspondent Charles Croucher agrees: “He’s eligible and you wouldn’t back against him at the moment”.

He believes Trump will resolve his tax issues with the Governor of New York, fierce critic Andrew Cuomo, who is likely to get a senior post in the new Biden administration, possibly even Attorney-General.

Transition and legacy key

However difficult he finds it, if he intends to run again, Trump must measure his behaviour when it comes to the transition.

At the moment, his people are frustrating Biden’s behind the scenes, refusing to hand over millions of dollars in transition funds, allow departmental access and make daily economic and intelligence presidential briefings available.

John Adams, who served as George Washington’s Vice President, held the executive office himself from March 1797 to March 1801. The only President from the Federalist Party, he was also the first to live in the White House. He failed in his re-election bid to Thomas Jefferson. (The Smithsonian)

Croucher warns: “If you are frustrating the incoming president, you’re doing it at the cost of America, you are defying the will of the people. Very few presidents or administrations have been willing to do that in the past.”

“John Adams was the first one to do it, to walk away from office after losing an election, in 1800. It’s what makes the process so incredibly special and what makes what’s happening right now so hard to understand.

“By denying funds or incoming briefings, it is further delaying the process and frustrating the Biden administration. That may see the Biden government under-prepared and in the middle of a pandemic, at a of recession, a rising China, a rising Russia, it’s a difficult place to put the country in.”

We’re not going to see anything like George HW Bush’s famous concession speech to Bill Clinton, when he urged his disappointed supporters to back the new man.

“I want the country to know that our entire administration will work with his team to ensure a smooth transition. There is important work to be done. And America must always come first so we get behind this new president and wish him well,” he said in 1992.

So awkward scenes await when Trump invites Biden to the White House for a handover. If he is hoping to become the 47th US President as well as the 45th, he had better put on a brave face.