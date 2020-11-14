The DeFi market desperately needs to connect with real-world assets By Cointelegraph

The DeFi market desperately needs to connect with real-world assets



With over $13 billion in total value locked, decentralized finance has truly shaken the crypto world in the last year. It has provided a new way to profit from the crypto market. Meanwhile, DeFi right now is only a niche trend with a gigantic potential to start a revolution in the business loan market. In order to grow out of diapers, DeFi desperately needs to be connected with real-world assets and exist in an environment where it can be used by real businesses, corporate clients, etc.

As a concept, DeFi truly looks like a win-win solution for those who already hold crypto, as they finally get to have some passive income from incentivization mechanisms and yield farming, and for borrowers, as they can benefit from a loan with terms that no traditional venue can offer.

Artem Tolkachev is the founder and CEO of Tokenomica. For over six years, Artem has been a key blockchain and tokenization opinion leader in the CIS region. Since 2011, he has been an intellectual property and information technology lawyer and entrepreneur. In 2016, Artem founded and headed Deloitte CIS Blockchain Lab. As part of that initiative, he led a range of innovative projects involving the implementation of enterprise blockchain solutions, tokenization of real-world assets, tax and legal structuring of security token offerings, development of cryptocurrency, and blockchain legislation.

