The Crown’s Emma Corrin Was Scared to Play Princess Diana

It truly is the role of a lifetime.

Come Sunday, Nov. 15, the world will see English newcomer Emma Corrin take on the role of Princess Diana in season four of The Crown. No pressure, right? From the looks of several teasers and a photograph of Corrin in a replica of Diana’s iconic wedding dress, the actress does a fantastic job of embodying Prince William and Prince Harry‘s late mother.

But stepping into the role was no easy feat for Corrin, who recently opened up about the gig in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Initially I was very daunted, very much listened to the noise, heard all the voices, and got quickly frustrated and quite scared about it and thought, ‘This isn’t actually giving me anything to work with.” she said. “So then I very much had to put blinkers on and just do my own thing.”

Corrin said that her nerves settled once she read the script and realized she had the freedom to play around with the characterization.

“I realized this is a character that I’m playing. This is The Crown‘s version of Diana. I can bring a lot of what I want to do with this part. Everything that resonates with me. That really changed it for me. It doesn’t remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role.”