The challenge of closing the digital divide for students has proved daunting in N. Carolina, which has a large rural population lacking reliable internet access (Dan Levin/New York Times)

Dan Levin / New York Times:
The challenge of closing the digital divide for students has proved daunting in N. Carolina, which has a large rural population lacking reliable internet access — Millions of American students lack reliable internet access. Some are learning in parking lots connected to Wi-Fi buses or crashing with relatives to get online.
