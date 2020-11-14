The challenge of closing the digital divide for students has proved daunting in N. Carolina, which has a large rural population lacking reliable internet access (Dan Levin/New York Times)

Dan Levin / New York Times:

The challenge of closing the digital divide for students has proved daunting in N. Carolina, which has a large rural population lacking reliable internet access  —  Millions of American students lack reliable internet access.  Some are learning in parking lots connected to Wi-Fi buses or crashing with relatives to get online.

