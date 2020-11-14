The Bitcoin price has only been higher than now for 12 days in its history By Cointelegraph

The (BTC) price, which is currently sitting at $16,320, has only been at this level or higher for 12 days in the coin’s entire 4,332-day history, representing just 0.28% of the cryptocurrency’s life.

Crypto analytics platform Messari published data stating that the closing price had exceeded $16,320 only on 12 other days, 10 of which occurred from Dec. 7 to 20 in 2017, with the highest close occurring on Dec. 16 at $19,378. Any investor who bought at the all-time high of $20,089 would still be down 18.35%. In contrast, investors who bought at this cycle’s low of $3,126 on Dec. 15, 2018, would be up 424%.

