System of a Down Get Death Threats for Supporting Armenia

Instagram

Serj Tankian and his rocker bandmates have received death threats for supporting their homeland amid the ongoing conflict with the neighboring country Azerbaijan.

–

Rockers System of a Down have received death threats for backing Armenia amid ongoing clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed state of Artsakh.

The Armenian-American bandmates came out in support of their motherland by releasing two new charity songs, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz”, earlier this month (Nov20), to raise money for those in need during the ongoing conflict, and bassist Shavo Odadjian now reveals in a new interview he has received death threats due to the group’s political stance.

“(We are) defending our homeland, in our way,” drummer John Dolmayan says, noting the band is united in its stance.

“What we’re hoping is that what happened in 1915 (the Armenian Genocide) – and what’s happened so many times in history – doesn’t repeat itself, in that the world acts quickly and is responsive, and doesn’t just ignore it, because it’s not a financial gain for them.”

Sales of System of a Down’s two charity tracks have already raised $600,000 (£455,000) for Armenia Fund, which helps displaced people in the region affected by the conflict.

The two charity songs are the band’s first new music after nearly 15 years.

“The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice,” they stated. “We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now.”