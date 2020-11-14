Strictly Come Dancing: Prince Harry surprises viewers as he wishes JJ Chalmers good luck

Prince Harry surprised Strictly Come Dancing viewers as he made an appearance on Saturday night’s show to wish his friend JJ Chalmers good luck by video.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, made his first TV appearance in the UK since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Viewers were also thrilled to see Anton du Beke make his debut on the judging panel as he filled in for Motsi Mabuse who was self-isolating at home following an ‘urgent trip’ to Germany.

Prince Harry greeted JJ and Amy on video, saying: ‘Nice tan JJ! When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself but then to see you shine through Invictus and to be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey.’

JJ, who performed a jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler, told viewers: ‘The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I wouldn’t have had that moment to change my life forever.’

Harry then added: ‘You’re definitely having an impact on society now especially when you’re wearing those tight blue shorts and the socks pulled up.

‘It doesn’t get better than that! I’m genuinely proud. You’re not a dancer, proving that you can actually do whatever you put your mind to which is amazing.’

Overjoyed: Anton du Beke looked over the moon as he made his debut on the judging panel during Saturday’s show

Prince Harry and JJ met following the Royal Marine’s service in Afghanistan where he was injured in a bomb blast in 2011, with the pair bonding over their shared experiences in the armed forces.

JJ said that he ‘should be in a box in the ground’ after nearly dying when an IED exploded near him causing him to suffer a crushed eye socket, burst eardrums and the loss of two fingers.

The TV presenter joined the Royal Marines Reserve in 2005 before quitting teaching and transferred to the ­regular service in 2010.

JJ formed such a close friendship with Harry that he and his wife Kornelia were invited to all three parts of his wedding to Meghan in May 2018.

Viewers took to social media in droves to react to Prince Harry’s appearance on the show, with one writing: ‘Just cried at Prince Harry on Strictly. I love him so much’.

Another viewer said: ‘Lovely touch for Prince Harry to call in on @JJChalmersRM on @bbcstrictly’, while another wrote: ‘Oh Prince Harry was very sweet on Strictly – such a genuine guy.’

Another fan added: ‘That was so lovely of Prince Harry. @JJChalmers you did brilliantly! Jive such a hard dance.’

Harry helped JJ during his recovery and the paralympic athlete later took part in the Invictus Games where he took home a gold medal in cycling.

Meanwhile, Anton looked over the moon as he made his debut on the judging panel during Saturday’s show.

The dancer, 54, replaced regular judge Motsi Mabuse on the panel after she was forced to self-isolate for two weeks at home following an ‘urgent trip’ to Germany.

Anton was introduced by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who said the judging panel was ‘different’ as he joined Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

Tess told viewers: ‘As you can see we are missing Motis tonight who sadly won’t be here for the next two shows.’

Claudia jokingly added: ‘So Anton has stepped in after much persuasion, we love you Anton!’

Grinning from ear to ear, Anton said: ‘I will endeavour to be much more generous than these two have been to me over the last few years. We should have a lovely night.’

Meanwhile, Tess and Claudia also told viewers that Katya Jones and Nicola Adams would not be returning to the competition after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Claudia said: ‘Unfortunately Nicola and Katya had to withdraw from the competition after Katya tested positive for Covid 19. They both feel fine and are isolating separately.’

Tess said the dancer and the former boxer were watching, adding: ‘We know you are watching and we are so sad your has come to an end. We are sending all of our love to you here.’

Claudia then nervously added: ‘Tess I ask you, with a certain amount of trepidation, any other updates?’ to which she replied: ‘Fingers crossed, hopefully not’.

Viewers quickly took to social media to react to Anton making his judging debut, with one saying: ‘actually Anton will make a good judge being voted off early in the competition actually has its perks this year.’

Another fan said: ‘My heart is so full of joy that Anton is back as a judge for the next two weeks’, while one fan said: ‘Anton is going to milk this for all it’s worth and I can’t WAIT!!’

The BBC’s Strictly account shared a clip of Anton making his grand entrance and wrote: ‘ 18 series, more than 120 #Strictly routines, now one judging role…Anton du Beke, this is your moment.’

Meanwhile, Katya took to Instagram before the show and told how she was saddened that her and Nicola were no longer taking part.

She wrote: ‘We’re going to miss being in the studio today! @nicolaadams and I would have been performing American Smooth to Stand by me. Good luck to all the couples and Anton tonight!! I’ll be watching.’

Saturday’s show was kicked off by HRVY and Janette Manrara who danced the Salsa to Dynamite by BTS and received the first 10 of the series from Shirley.

She told them: ‘It was powerful, it was musical. I’m lost for words, I couldn’t do it justice enough,’ before they were given a total score of 27 out 30.

Next up was Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice who performed a Cha-Cha-Cha to Oye Como Va by Santana and I Like It Like That by Pete Rodriguez.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was told her musicality was ‘second to none’ by Craig and she was also surprised with a video message from her GMB co-host Susanna Reid who said she was ‘so proud’ of her. The couple received a score of 20.

Max George and Dianne Buswell were the next couple to take to the dance floor where they performed an American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr and received a score of 20.

After his performance, the singer was surprised with a video message from his girlfriend Stacey Giggs who appeared with their pet dog and said: ‘Hi babe, well done tonight, that suit looks amazing. We’re so proud of you and we can’t wait for you to get home, love you loads.’

JJ and Amy were next up with their Jive, however it failed to impress the judges as much as the other performances and they received the lowest score of the night with 17 out of 30.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez entertained viewers with a Cha-Cha-Cha to Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Although the EastEnders actress was told by Craig and Shirley that she was ‘stiff’, the pair still pulled off an impressive score of .

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse had one of the best performances of the night with their Street dance to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugar Hill Gang.

The comedian received high praise from the judges and was given a score of 27, including a 10 from Shirley.

Anton told him: ‘You were unbelievable. There was so much content there and you could have gone over it at any .

‘What I loved about it the most was you didn’t do it with any sense of irony, you completely enveloped the role and you commited to it fully nad it was just brilliant. well done you.’

Bill and Oti were in such a good mood after their dance that they pretended to fall over while speaking to Claudia, who quickly backed away so she could maintain her two metre distance.

Next up were Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe who performed a Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright, receiving 22 points.

The penultimate performance went to Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer who were both ecstatic after they received a score of 25 for their Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings.

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec emerged top of the leaderboard as they closed Saturday’s show with a Charleston to Babyface by Julie Andrews.

The radio DJ received a score of 29, including a 10 from Shirley and Anton and said afterwards that she ‘wasn’t expecting that’.

Appearing via video link from home, Motsi showered praise on Clara for her efforts, saying: ‘I am so emotional right now Clara, I don’t want to cry. I’m so happy this happened for you because I’ve been saying you’ve got the power.

‘You look beautiful. Everything was on top and you just have to keep it up now because we know you can.’

Shirley said of the dance: ‘Oh my goodness, I mean I haven’t been your highest scorer, just looking at my scores here, and I look at you the transformation, the lovely shoulder line, the swivels, the storyline, those legs of death i mean you were absolutely brilliant today.’

It was confirmed on Friday that Anton would be standing in for Motsi on the judging panel for this week’s show.

In a statement, the series wished the dancer ‘good luck’ as he prepared to make his debut as a judge on the show, after Motsi announced on Thursday she would be isolating for two weeks following an ‘urgent trip’ to Germany.

Minutes later Anton re-posted the announcement to his own social media, no doubt excited about the new job after 16 years on the show.

For years fans have lobbied for Anton to land a job on the Strictly judging panel, given he is the show’s longest serving professional dancer and has been a part of Strictly since it began 2004.

This year he was the first pro to be eliminated alongside former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Last year it was reported that Anton had threatened to quit the show after missing out on landing a job in the judging panel in favour of South African dancer Motsi.

Sources claimed Anton felt he was a natural fit for the job following Darcey Bussell’s departure last year.

A source told The Sun at the : ‘He felt if they recruited within the Strictly family, it should be him. And despite not doing a screen test for the role, he still really thought he had a chance.’

The source added: ‘So when the news broke that Motsi was the new judge, he was livid. And he claimed he would quit unless the Strictly bosses gave him an ”enhanced” position.

‘It was a real snub to his pride, especially as this is the second he’s been overlooked.’

Saturday’s show was also the first not to feature Katya and Nicola after they were forced to leave the competition.

A Strictly representative confirmed to that bosses are not launching an investigation into how Katya contracted the virus as there is no way to indicate where she may have caught it.

They added that as the dancer lives alone and has only been leaving her house to train, she hasn’t been socialising with others.

It is understood that a number of crew members have also been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Katya.

This also means that the Strictly final next month will feature just four couples instead of the planned five.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed to that Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

Nicola and Katya’s pairing made history as it was the first in the show’s 16-year history a celebrity and professional partner of the same gender would be competing together.

Strictly bosses have also confirmed that Nicola will not be returning as a contestant on next year’s show.

In a statement read out by Andrea McLean on Friday’s Loose Women, bosses explained that Nicola would be too far advanced in the competition to return in the future as she would have an ‘unfair advantage.’